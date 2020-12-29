Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-29T15:53:24+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Monday 132 new cases to take its total to 103099, the health ministry said. It reported 2 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 3380. It also reported 316 recoveries to take its total to 69750. The Health ministry performed 3986 tests today in different Governorates. Duhok leads Kurdistan in daily number of infections (65) and recoveries (177). Duhok; Halabja and Erbil registered one death in each.

