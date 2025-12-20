Iraq's CF seeks international protection for integrating armed factions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a predominantly Shiite alliance that recently emerged as the largest parliamentary bloc, urged international mediators to ensure armed factions face no reprisals as they begin dissolving and integrating into state security institutions.

A source within the framework told Shafaq News that the requested guarantees include protection for faction leaders, safeguarding of their economic assets, and no fixed timeline for the integration process, which will be managed internally.

“CF has consistently maintained that participation in Iraq’s political process requires factions to disband and surrender their weapons,” the source added, noting that the requested guarantees will be upheld.

The call comes amid reports of growing divisions among Iraq’s resistance factions over proposals to place weapons exclusively under state control, prompting preparations for a unified meeting to resolve the dispute.

Over the past 24 hours, a number of factions expressed support for confining arms to the state. Statements were issued by Shibl Al-Zaidi, secretary-general of Kataib Imam Ali, followed by Qais Al-Khazali, secretary-general of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, as well as positions voiced by Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.

Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, however, rejected disarmament, arguing that restoring Iraqi sovereignty, ensuring security, and ending foreign interference must come before any discussion of limiting weapons to the state.

For months, the United States has urged Baghdad to reduce the influence of armed factions, dissolve them, and bring all weapons under state control. Washington has also pressed that these groups should not participate in the new government, particularly after winning an estimated 80 of 329 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.

Read more: Diverging views emerge on disarming Armed Factions in the Middle East