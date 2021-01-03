Covid-19: less than 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-03T13:15:19+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Sunday 97 new cases to take its total to 103662, the health ministry said. It reported 1 fatality to take its coronavirus death toll to 3391. It also reported 665 recoveries to take its total to 73153.

related

Covid-19: About 50 thousand cases in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-02 12:42:02

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-09 10:31:43

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-16 12:51:55

Kurdistan: Decline in Coronavirus infections but not yet out of danger

Date: 2020-12-15 20:21:34

Kurdistan MoH prepares for the new strains of the Novel Coronavirus

Date: 2020-12-21 09:40:46

More than 4000 recoveries of coronavirus in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-25 10:11:15