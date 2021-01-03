Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: less than 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-03T13:15:19+0000
Covid-19: less than 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Sunday 97 new cases to take its total to 103662, the health ministry said.

It reported 1 fatality to take its coronavirus death toll to 3391.

It also reported 665 recoveries to take its total to 73153.

related

Covid-19: About 50 thousand cases in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-02 12:42:02
Covid-19: About 50 thousand cases in Kurdistan

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-09 10:31:43
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-16 12:51:55
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan: Decline in Coronavirus infections but not yet out of danger

Date: 2020-12-15 20:21:34
Kurdistan: Decline in Coronavirus infections but not yet out of danger

Kurdistan MoH prepares for the new strains of the Novel Coronavirus

Date: 2020-12-21 09:40:46
Kurdistan MoH prepares for the new strains of the Novel Coronavirus

More than 4000 recoveries of coronavirus in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-25 10:11:15
More than 4000 recoveries of coronavirus in Duhok