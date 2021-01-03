Report
Covid-19: less than 100 new cases in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-01-03T13:15:19+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Sunday 97 new cases to take its total to 103662, the health ministry said.
It reported 1 fatality to take its coronavirus death toll to 3391.
It also reported 665 recoveries to take its total to 73153.
