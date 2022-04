Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said.

It reported no deaths.

It also reported 18 recoveries.

Today, Iraq recorded 261 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,321,630, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported two death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,183.

It also reported 608 recoveries to bring its total to 2,287,525 (98.50%).