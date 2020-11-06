Report

Covid-19: More than 950 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-06T10:43:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Friday 997 new cases to take its total to 82605, the health ministry said.

It reported 33 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2616.

It also reported 430 recoveries to take its total to 51680.

Duhok leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (406) and recoveries (231), and Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the region in fatalities (11).

The least number of infections were recorded also in Halabja (20 cases) while Garmyan registered no fatalities.


