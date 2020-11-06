Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
Covid-19: More than 950 cases in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-11-06T10:43:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Friday 997 new cases to take its total to 82605, the health ministry said.
It reported 33 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2616.
It also reported 430 recoveries to take its total to 51680.
Duhok leads Kurdistan in the daily average number of new infections (406) and recoveries (231), and Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the region in fatalities (11).
The least number of infections were recorded also in Halabja (20 cases) while Garmyan registered no fatalities.
related
COVID-19: 797 new cases and 32 fatalities in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-10-18 13:44:39
Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today
Date: 2020-06-16 00:21:14
COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-10-06 11:47:37
Erbil to prepare for a worsen Covid-19 scenario
Date: 2020-08-13 10:04:45
Kurdistan's MoH warns of COVID-19 case-count surge
Date: 2020-10-22 08:38:57
COVID-19: 309 new cases in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-07-29 18:00:40
COVID-19: 24 deaths and 589 new cases in Kurdistan region today
Date: 2020-10-11 13:51:24
A deputy contracts Covid-19 as a first confirmed case in Kurdistan Parliament
Date: 2020-06-10 15:30:01
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.