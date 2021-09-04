Covid-19: About 450 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-04T16:18:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Saturday 442 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 299335, the health ministry said. It reported 12 fatalities; its death toll reached 5,253 cases. It also reported 2128 recoveries to take its total to 259224.

