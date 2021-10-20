Covid-19: 688 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-20T15:34:59+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Wednesday, 688 new cases, the health ministry said. It reported 12 fatalities and 1367 recoveries. Meanwhile, Iraq logged 1388 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 26 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,938 patients had achieved full recovery.

related

COVID-19: 268 new confirmed cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-06-05 15:16:26

COVID-19 cases registered in Duhok Displacement camps

Date: 2020-08-31 10:36:32

COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Date: 2021-02-10 09:31:36

A high-level official in the ministry of Peshmerga passes away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-25 11:28:20

COVID-19: 13 deaths and +3,000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-08-02 16:11:10

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37

Mosques reopened in Kurdistan during Ramadan for socially distanced prayers

Date: 2021-04-11 16:21:44

Covid-19: +1,000 new cases and 13 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-04 16:31:10