Covid-19: 1099 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-13T15:02:30+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1099 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 26 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1805 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases stood at 345844 with a total of 318951 recovery cases and 6080 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the region.

