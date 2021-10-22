Covid-19: 1076 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-22T16:33:56+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Friday 1076 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 354981, the health ministry said. It reported 21 fatalities; its death toll reached 6237 cases. It also reported 1406 recoveries to take its total to 332046.

