Court in Kurdistan issues death sentence against Uzbek terrorist 

Shafaq News/ The Kirkuk - Garmyan court issued a death sentence against an Uzbek convict who detonated a car bomb in Qara Tappa.

According to a statement issued by the Asayish in Garmyan today, the convict is called "Azad Bek Zafran Bek Nawej Shakir", born in 1989, of Uzbek descent.

The statement indicated that the accused left Uzbekistan for Turkey and from there to Syria, after which he went to Qara Tappa to carry out a suicide attack.

The statement added that on 7-14-2014, he carried out a suicide bombing in Qara Tappa district, which resulted in many casualties, but he was wounded only to be arrested by the Asayish forces.

The statement indicated that on August 17, 2021 the Kirkuk-Garmyan court issued a death sentence against the convict, according to Article 3/2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.