Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-05T08:27:14+0000
Cold and increased demand reduced the power supply hours, Kurdistan's MoE says

Shafaq News/ Increased demand and cold weather scaled down the power supply hours, Kurdistan's Ministry of Electricity (MoE) said on Sunday.

"The increase of demand for power to over 6,000 Megawatts and the cold weather prompted reducing the supply to 10-12 hours daily," a statement of the Ministry said, "at the moment, the production capacity amounted to 2,800 Megawatts."

The Ministry, according to the statement, is currently rehabilitating two steam power plants. "300 Megawatts will be annexed to the national power grid, and the power supply status will improve slightly."

