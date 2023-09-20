Clashes between Turkish military, PKK ignite forest fires in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Violent clashes between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military sparked fires in forests and agricultural lands in northern Duhok on Wednesday, a military source informed Shafaq News Agency.

The confrontations, which began in the afternoon and lasted for over two hours, took place in the villages of Kuherzi and Plava on the foothills of Mount Matin.

The scope of the damage remains unclear as the situation is still evolving, the source said.