Civil organizations in al-Sulaymaniyah sound alarm over delayed salaries, urge diplomatic intervention

Shafaq News / The Civil Organizations Network in al-Sulaymaniyah issued a warning on Thursday about the detrimental effects of delayed salary disbursements on the lives of citizens in the Kurdistan Region (KRI). They called upon diplomatic missions to express their stance on the "policy of starving the Region's employees."

The President of the Organizations, Barham Qardaghi, emphasized the importance of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) commitment to its obligations, including the timely payment of employees' salaries every thirty days without delay. He also stressed that the federal government should refrain from involving employees' salaries in political disputes and conflicts and should not punish KRI’s citizens.

The Civil Organizations Network called on representatives of countries to "express their position on the starvation of KRI's employees." They also urged the Iraqi Federal Court and the Iraqi Parliament to "put an end to the methods of starving Kurdish citizens."

Qardaghi affirmed that if the salary issue is not resolved promptly, their position would align with that of teachers and employees.

The President of the network pointed out that "renters have been unable to pay their home rents for more than three months, causing frustration among them. Some are even attempting to sell their kidneys to cover their debts."

A significant dispute exists between Baghdad and Erbil regarding salary provision, with employees becoming victims of the ongoing disagreements, as they do not receive their full entitlements.