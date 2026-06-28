Civil defense contains Howler Plaza Hotel fire in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Civil defense teams brought a fire under control at the Howler Plaza Hotel in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, without reported casualties.

The extent of the material damage was not immediately known, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Earlier this week, a blaze broke out in two commercial warehouses used to store food in Erbil, causing material damage after the facilities failed to comply with safety regulations, Civil Defense Directorate spokesperson Shakhawan Ali told Shafaq News.