Shafaq News/ witnesses reported today that Turkish artillery bombed the village of Rouaisi in Batifa district, Zakho.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a massive fire broke out in farms and forests near the village, noting that rescue teams were unable to put out the fire due to the intensity of the bombing.

In the same context, Civil Defense teams managed to extinguish a fire that broke out in Amadiyah district yesterday due to Turkish attacks.