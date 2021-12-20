Civil Defense teams still searching for a baby and a man who went missing in the floods

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-20T15:45:58+0000

Shafaq News/ The Civil Defense teams in Erbil confirmed that it is still searching for a missing baby and a man after they went missing due to the floods that swept the city last week. Sarkot Karsh, spokesman for the Civil Defense in Erbil, told Shafaq News Agency, "We finished searching Mam Zawa village, south of Erbil, today, with the help of 220 people, to find the bodies of the baby and the young shepherd, but we have not been able to find them." He confirmed that the Civil Defense teams are still searching the areas that the floods reached. For his part, Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipalities in the regional government, announced that the damage amounted to more than 21 billion Iraqi dinars. Awni told Shafaq News Agency, "We have allocated committees to assess the damage, and according to their official reports, the damages exceed 21 billion Iraqi dinars, which puts great responsibility on the regional government. We hope the federal government allocates a special budget for services and helps us as soon as possible." Muhammad Shukri Muhammad Saeed, head of the board of Investment in the Kurdistan Region, said that more than one billion and 300 million Iraqi dinars have been collected during the campaign announced yesterday to receive financial aid from investors and charitable companies in the region.

