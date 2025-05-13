Child kills playmate with father's gun in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A six-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child in Kalar district in the Garmian Administration of the Kurdistan Region, police said on Tuesday.

According to Ali Jamal Qadouri, spokesperson for the Garmian Police Directorate, the shooting occurred in the Bardasuri neighborhood when a 10-year-old boy took his father’s handgun into the street and accidentally shot the victim, Lano Sarud Saadoun, while they were playing.

The child died instantly and was transported to Shahid Hajar Hospital.

The police immediately arrested both the alleged shooter and his father under Article 405 of the Iraqi Penal Code.