Kalar shopping festival hosts more than 190 companies

Shafaq News / For the second day in a row, the shopping festival in Kalar, in the Kurdistan Region, hosts more than 190 companies.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent toured the market and documented its activities.

He quoted the festival's organizers saying that it aims to provide dozens of job opportunities, and a market to display local products.

Our reporter noted that the festival was held under the supervision of the Directorate of Tourism and Antiquities in Garmyan, with the participation of more than 190 local companies from all over the Kurdistan Region.

The shopping festival will last for five days, and it is expected that more than 70,000 person will visit it. Also, about one billion dinars will be earned from the festival, according to experts.