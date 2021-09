Shafaq News/ A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kalar district, in the Garmyan administration, in Kurdistan Region.

In a brief statement, the Seismic Monitoring Directorate in Garmyan said that the earthquake hit Kalar city at 10:10 pm.

The Directorate had announced earlier today morning that it had recorded a 3.8-magnitude earthquake at 09:02:31am, 8 km southeast of Kalar district.