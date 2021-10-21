Angry demonstrators block a vital road in Kalar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-21T07:53:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Dozens of protesters in Kalar district blocked the road linking Garmyan administration and al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, protesting the high prices of fuel in the Kurdistan Region. This is the third day in a row that this road has been closed due to protests over high fuel prices. The protesters, most of whom are taxi drivers, renewed their demands for lower gasoline prices. Demonstrations have been witnessed in many cities in the region, due to the high prices of fuel, commodities, and basic needs. Fuel and white oil prices are increasing in the Kurdistan region, in addition to a cooking gas shortage.

