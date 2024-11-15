Celebrating 240th anniversary: Al-Sulaymaniyah plants 240 Narwand trees to honor Kurdish heritage

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Al-Sulaymaniyah Municipality in the Kurdistan Region launched a symbolic initiative to celebrate the city's 240th anniversary, planting 240 Eucalyptus (Narwand) trees around Azadi Park Square in the city center.

In celebration of this historic occasion, the municipality stated that “the initiative seeks to enhance the city's beauty, connect current generations with its rich history, and reinforce its cultural identity with a distinctive artistic touch on a key landmark.”

The municipality affirmed that “the initiative is part of a larger plan to develop public spaces and showcase Al-Sulaymaniyah as a cultural and civilizational hub for both visitors and residents,” noting that “the Narwand tree symbolizes Kurdish heritage, combining beauty and simplicity to reflect the city's local identity.”

Founded 240 years ago, Al-Sulaymaniyah is now one of the key cities in the Kurdistan Region, renowned for its historical legacy and cultural significance, alongside Halabja, Duhok, and the capital, Erbil.