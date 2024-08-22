Cancer rates in Iraqi Kurdistan below global average, says Health Minister

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has a lower incidence of cancer than global averages, according to the Kurdish Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Barzanji.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Barzanji said that while the global cancer rate is 198 per 100,000, the Kurdistan Region records 151 cases per 100,000. "Our cancer incidence is significantly lower than the worldwide average," he noted.

Barzanji also highlighted that 85-90% of cancer treatments are free in public hospitals. However, he acknowledged that some medications might be unavailable due to their exclusion from Kurdistan's treatment protocols.

In a related update, Dr. Yad Naqshbandi, Director of Hiwa Cancer Hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah, reported that 1,416 cancer cases were registered in the city during the first half of this year. While this marks an increase from last year, Naqshbandi stated that the rise is not alarming.