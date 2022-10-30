Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani receives Canadian ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-30T11:43:09+0000
PM Barzani receives Canadian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received on Sunday the Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan.

Galligan praised the reforms carried out by the Kurdistan Regional Government, particularly in digitalizing public services, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The two parties discussed the latest political developments in Iraq.

The ambassador expressed his country's readiness to provide any necessary assistance to the Kurdish government in this regard.

Barzani said the new cabinet has an opportunity to serve all the components impartially, and to resolve the outstanding Erbil-Baghdad issues fundamentally and based on the constitution.

The two parties underlined the importance of protecting the stability and security of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the Middle East as well as combating the negative consequences of climate change on people.

related

PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Date: 2022-01-24 11:19:10
PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53
Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Kurdistan's PM: to end the suffering of Yazidis

Date: 2022-08-03 08:37:06
Kurdistan's PM: to end the suffering of Yazidis

Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Date: 2021-05-25 15:07:31
Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Date: 2021-10-02 16:29:25
KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

PM Barzani discusses cooperation prospects with an IFC delegation

Date: 2022-05-16 16:25:07
PM Barzani discusses cooperation prospects with an IFC delegation

PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Date: 2022-03-21 10:19:24
PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Date: 2021-04-14 21:42:00
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp