PM Barzani receives Canadian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received on Sunday the Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan.

Galligan praised the reforms carried out by the Kurdistan Regional Government, particularly in digitalizing public services, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The two parties discussed the latest political developments in Iraq.

The ambassador expressed his country's readiness to provide any necessary assistance to the Kurdish government in this regard.

Barzani said the new cabinet has an opportunity to serve all the components impartially, and to resolve the outstanding Erbil-Baghdad issues fundamentally and based on the constitution.

The two parties underlined the importance of protecting the stability and security of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the Middle East as well as combating the negative consequences of climate change on people.