Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A photography exhibition in Al-Sulaymaniyah is bringing together 105 images by 65 photographers from across the Kurdistan Region, capturing people, places and moments through the work of professional photographers.

The three-day exhibition opened on Saturday at the Red Security building under the theme “The camera is the eye of history.” It was organized by the Al-Sulaymaniyah branch of the Kurdistan Photographers Association.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time each day, with the photographs displayed at 60 by 90 centimeters. Organizers restricted participation to images taken with professional cameras, excluding photographs captured on mobile phones.

Abbas Abdullah, head of the Kurdistan Photographers Association, told Shafaq News that the exhibition was organized to mark Photography Day. It was initially scheduled for Aug. 19 but was postponed because circumstances prevented it from taking place on that date.

Alongside the exhibition, photography seminars are being held at the Civil Development Organization (CDO), covering the art of photography, its objectives and basic principles. The sessions are intended to help photographers sharpen their skills and expand their technical knowledge.

Among the participating photographers is Jener Kamal, who has worked in photography for about 14 years. Her experience includes documenting events during the war against ISIS, when she accompanied the Peshmerga, the official armed forces of the Kurdistan Region, and photographed aspects of the conflict.

“Annual exhibitions of this kind give photographers an opportunity to present their work and further develop their abilities,” she said. Kamal also pointed to the role of women in photography, expressing her intention to continue developing her work and encouraging more women to enter the field.

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