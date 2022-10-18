Report

CTG: 2 PKK members killed in Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-18T20:21:56+0000
CTG: 2 PKK members killed in Sinjar

Shafaq News / Counter-Terrorism Group Kurdistan (CTG) announced that two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were killed and another was injured in a Turkish attack that targeted Sinjar earlier today.

The Group said in a statement that at 20:20 local time, Turkish aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters.

Earlier today, a security source reported that an aerial bombardment targeted a vehicle in Sinjar district, Nineveh.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the attack targeted al-Shuhada neighborhood.

