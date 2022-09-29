COVID-19: zero mortality and +80 new cases in Iraq's Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-29T15:40:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region of Iraq logged only 82 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the region's Ministry of Health said today, Thursday. In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 128 recoveries and zero mortalities. The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the region amounted to 465,799, of whom 458,145 recovered and 7,469 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 1356 new cases and five deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-07-14 20:06:23

COVID-19: +600 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-09-11 14:10:16

COVID-19: 325 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-09 12:36:26

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:56:21

Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-29 15:53:24

Erbil governor: Some people used COVID-19 in politics

Date: 2020-08-16 10:35:42

COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-10 16:36:56

COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Date: 2021-02-10 09:31:36