Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-11T14:59:18+0000
COVID-19: Two deaths and 126 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan region reported 126 new cases and two deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry's statement on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Ministry's statement said that 4142 swabs were taken today, of which 126 tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The statement added that 970 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while two passed away from its complications, both from al-Sulaymaniyah.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kurdistan Region, 10,4528 have tested positive, 80,940 have recovered, and 3426 died.

