Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19 Infection rates increased by 50% in March in al-Sulaymaniyah, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-29T10:20:16+0000
COVID-19 Infection rates increased by 50% in March in al-Sulaymaniyah, official says

Shafaq News/ The Director of a COVID-19 care facility in al-Sulaymaniyah said that the infection rate of COVID-19 increased by 50% in March.

The director of Ali Naji hospital said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "suspected COVID-19 patients among the medical care seekers increased by 50% compared to January and February."

"According to our estimates, half of the patients contracted one of the four variants of the virus."

The director urged the public to abide by the preventive measures and adhere to the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

