Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-06T16:23:29+0000
COVID-19: +900 new cases and eight deaths in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 900 COVID-19 cases and eight mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Tuesday.

The Ministry said that 984 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 648 patient has recovered from the virus in the past day, while eight patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 190,385, while the recoveries amounted to 177,210.

The death toll rose to 4,518.

