COVID-19: +80 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-16T12:31:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 87 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed to among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 18, Qamishli 14, Direk 3, al-Raqqah 23, Kobani 1, and al-Hol camp 2, Amouda 3, al-Shahba 3, al-Dirbasiya 1, Menbej 4, and Kerki Leki 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered seven recoveries and three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 16,998 confirmed cases, including 697 deaths and 1,746 recoveries.

