COVID-19: +80 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Tuesday 83 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed to among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah

6, Qamishli 4, Direk 5, al-Raqqah 17, Kobani 4, and Roj camp 2, Newroz camp 1, al-Dirbasiya 2, Menbej 5, Deir Ezzor 11, and al-Tabqa 26.

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 12 recoveries and five deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 16,774 confirmed cases, including 682 deaths and 1,730 recoveries.