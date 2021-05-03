COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Monday, 73 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed to among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 13, Qamishli 7, Direk 3, al-Dirbasiya 5, al-Raqqah 20, and Deir Ezzor 23.

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 10 deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 16,184 confirmed cases, including 615 deaths and 1,654 recoveries.

