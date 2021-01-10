COVID-19: 68 new cases and 6 deaths in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region recorded only 68 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest in months, bringing the cumulative count of cases to 104,402.

In the Ministry's daily epidemiological report received by Shafaq News Agency, it said that 968 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total count of recoveries to 79,970.

The death toll from COVID-19 logged into 3424 after the passing of Six patients from its complications over the past 24 hours.