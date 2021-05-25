COVID-19: +650 new confirmed cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 651 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 253, followed by Duhok and Garmyan with 214 and 89, respectively. Erbil was fourth with 84. Halabja registered 11.

The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 860 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, COVID-19 cases amounted to 165,458.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 166,702, of whom 151,501. The death toll is 4,238.