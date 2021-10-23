COVID-19: +550 new cases and 28 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-23T11:28:41+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 560 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,211 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 355,541. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,265 since its emergence in the region.

