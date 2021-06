Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 511 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today.

The daily epidemiological report stated that eight COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 456 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 183580, of whom 172007 have recovered, and 4458 died.