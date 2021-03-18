COVID-19: +500 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 512 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

Erbil was the top boost of the case-count with 179 cases, followed by Duhok and al-Sulaymaniyah with 178 and 126, respectively. Garmyan registered 10 cases, Raperin two, and Halabja one.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that only two COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 231 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 114,510 patients have contracted the virus, 106,323 of whom recovered, and 3,579 passed away.