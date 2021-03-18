Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +500 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-18T11:30:16+0000
COVID-19: +500 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 512 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

Erbil was the top boost of the case-count with 179 cases, followed by Duhok and al-Sulaymaniyah with 178 and 126, respectively. Garmyan registered 10 cases, Raperin two, and Halabja one.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that only two COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 231 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 114,510 patients have contracted the virus, 106,323 of whom recovered, and 3,579 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-09 11:55:52
COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 325 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-09 12:36:26
COVID-19: 325 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-06 19:05:23
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: registered 237 new cases and 83 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-28 13:44:37
COVID-19: registered 237 new cases and 83 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-29 15:53:24
Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan report six deaths and 209 Covid-19 infections

Date: 2020-06-13 21:12:00
Kurdistan report six deaths and 209 Covid-19 infections

COVID-19: 156 new cases and 4 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-19 13:22:55
COVID-19: 156 new cases and 4 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +400 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-15 12:37:37
COVID-19: +400 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today