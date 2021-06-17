COVID-19: +450 new confirmed cases and eight mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 466 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

According to the Ministry, al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 185, followed by Duhok and Erbil with 149 and 112, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 18, and Halabja recorded two cases only.

The daily epidemiological report stated that eight COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 499 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 178,718, of whom 167,189 have recovered, and 4,390.