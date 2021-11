Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 442 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The Ministry registered 852 recoveries, while the mortalities amounted to 11 cases, according to the daily epidemiological report.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 367447, of whom 351977 have achieved full recovery.

The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6595 since its emergence in the region.