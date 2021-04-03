Report

COVID-19: +400 new cases and 14 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-03T11:10:30+0000
COVID-19: +400 new cases and 14 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 444 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case-count with 373 cases, followed by Erbil 66, then five in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 14 COVID-19 deaths were registered today, six in Erbil, five in Duhok, and three in al-Sulaymaniyah.

On the other hand, 347 patients achieved full recovery, 184 in Duhok, 88 in Erbil, 64 in al-Sulaymaniyah, 10 in Garmyan, and one in Raperin.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 124,132 patients have contracted the virus, 110,713 of whom recovered, and 3,702 passed away.

