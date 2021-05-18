Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +40 new confirmed cases and two deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-18T12:29:11+0000
COVID-19: +40 new confirmed cases and two deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Tuesday 43 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 17, Qamishli 10, Direk 6, al-Raqqah 2, al-Hol camp 1, Amouda 1, al-Dirbasiya 5, and Menbej 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered four recoveries and two deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

related

COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-29 12:26:16
COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-11 19:05:56
Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

NES authorities to extend lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

Date: 2021-04-09 20:05:46
NES authorities to extend lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-28 07:58:40
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19

COVID-19: 797 new cases and 32 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-18 13:44:39
COVID-19: 797 new cases and 32 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-24 13:32:18
COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan's MoH to compensate the families of its personnel who perished from COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-26 11:30:06
Kurdistan's MoH to compensate the families of its personnel who perished from COVID-19

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Date: 2020-08-11 13:16:47
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count