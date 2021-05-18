COVID-19: +40 new confirmed cases and two deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Tuesday 43 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 17, Qamishli 10, Direk 6, al-Raqqah 2, al-Hol camp 1, Amouda 1, al-Dirbasiya 5, and Menbej 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered four recoveries and two deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.