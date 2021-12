Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 369 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 5 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 456 patients had achieved full recovery.

The total number of COVID-19 in the region has reached 376496, including 364276 recoveries and 6911 mortalities.