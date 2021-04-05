Report

COVID-19: 304 new confirmed cases and four deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-05T11:57:41+0000
COVID-19: 304 new confirmed cases and four deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Monday 304 new COVID-19 cases.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered five recoveries and four deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 10,813 confirmed cases, including 396 deaths, 1,334 recoveries.

