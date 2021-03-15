Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 27 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-15T10:28:54+0000
COVID-19: 27 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 27 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 27 cases, three deaths, and five recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8855 confirmed cases, including 341 deaths, 1259 recoveries.

related

Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-17 12:30:37
Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 115 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-17 12:32:21
Covid-19: 115 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19 cases registered in Duhok Displacement camps

Date: 2020-08-31 10:36:32
COVID-19 cases registered in Duhok Displacement camps

COVID-19: 24 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-06 14:09:34
COVID-19: 24 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 4 fatalities and 79 new cases in regions of northern and eastern Syria today

Date: 2020-12-21 14:24:07
COVID-19: 4 fatalities and 79 new cases in regions of northern and eastern Syria today

Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:50:45
Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 350 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-07 12:13:43
Covid-19: less than 350 new cases in Kurdistan today

Barzanji urges the region's citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-02-21 13:51:24
Barzanji urges the region's citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures