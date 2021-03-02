Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 21 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-02T10:44:46+0000
COVID-19: 21 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Tuesday 21 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 21 cases, fourbrecoveries, and three deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the total count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8629 confirmed cases, including 324 deaths 1251 recoveries.

related

Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Date: 2020-10-23 10:34:58
Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 540 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-30 12:50:00
COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 540 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-29 15:53:24
Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-27 11:35:19
Covid-19: 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-12 10:33:25
COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

A Fatwa forbids exploiting COVID-19 patients in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-08-19 12:58:10
A Fatwa forbids exploiting COVID-19 patients in Kurdistan region

COVID-19: 156 new cases and 4 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-19 13:22:55
COVID-19: 156 new cases and 4 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 158 cases and one death in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-13 12:01:08
COVID-19: 158 cases and one death in Kurdistan today