COVID-19: +200 cases and Nine deaths in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-14T11:51:33+0000
Shafaq News / In its daily report on COVID-19, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced on Monday registering more than 200 cases, 350 recoveries, and nine deaths.

The ministry said that it conducted 4,030 examinations over the past 24 hours, of which 201 turned positive. The confirmed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 54

Al-Sulaymaniyah 34

Duhok 103

Halabja 2

Garmyan 8

Raperin 0

374 patients have achieved recovery:

Erbil 114

Al-Sulaymaniyah 8

Duhok 231

Halabja 6

Garmyan 15

Raperin 0

The nine deaths were also distributed among:

Erbil 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 1

Duhok 4

Halabja 0

Garmyan 2

Raperin 1

Since the virus outbreak in the region, 100,497 people contracted the virus, 64,963 of whom have recovered, and 3,300 others passed away from its complications.

