COVID-19: 195 new cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-20T12:31:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 195 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case-count with 137 cases, followed by Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah with 46 and nine, respectively. Garmyan registered three cases.

The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 162 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 115,210 patients have contracted the virus, 106,677 of whom recovered, and 3,591 passed away.

