Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region registered 16 fatalities, 1031 new cases and 973 recoveries.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 163, al-Sulaymaniyah 322, Duhok 476, Halabja 8, Garmyan 62.

The total number of cases has reached 149140 new cases, including 125601 recoveries and 4005 fatalities.