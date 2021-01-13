COVID-19: 158 cases and one death in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-13T12:01:08+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday registering 158 new COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 104,774. In the daily epidemiological report received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry added that the recovery count rose to 82,901 as 978 patients have achieved full recovery from the virus. Only one death was registered in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate. The death toll in the region since the outbreak of the virus became 3427.

