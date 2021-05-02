COVID-19: +140 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday, 148 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed to among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 18, Qamishli 14, Direk 7, al-Dirbasiya 1, Kobani 9, al-Raqqah 31, al-Tabqa 61, Menbej 5, al-Shahbaa 1, al-Hol camp 1.

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 12 deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 16,111 confirmed cases, including 605 deaths and 1,640 recoveries.